Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”

Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou.

On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.

“What I’ve learned is you don’t go to the table of negotiation expecting to have everything that you want. But at least you want your partner, the other side, to show your willingness or to at least try,” Ngannou said on The MMA Hour. “I asked for a lot of things, which doesn’t mean I was expecting all those things. I was expecting at least one or two of those things. I asked for the right of a sponsorship, which we’ve been ripped of. We can’t have sponsorship. I asked for health insurance. (I) couldn’t have (it). I asked for a fighter advocate, somebody in the board meeting who will advocate for the fighters. I asked for that. I couldn’t have those stuffs that I asked for. I just wanted (them) to know that there is something that I do want. I also wanted them to think (about) that, at least in consideration.”

After the interview was done, Conor McGregor took to his Instagram story to offer advice to Francis Ngannou. The Irishman’s advice was to get a manager for these negotiations and told him to work with Paradigm, who manages McGregor.

"Correct representation is imperative. Seek @paradigmsports!," McGregor wrote.

“Correct representation is imperative. Seek @paradigmsports!,” McGregor wrote.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Conor McGregor tell Francis Ngannou to work with Paradigm, as the Irishman has been vocal in recruiting fighters to his management. Whether or not Ngannou takes that advice seems unlikely as he said he was happy negotiating his own deals.

