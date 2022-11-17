Nevada Athletic Commission chair tells UFC exec to “make sure no one dies” in Power Slap

Dana White officially announced his new venture Power Slap last week, and now the Nevada State Athletic Commission has granted them its promoters license.

On Wednesday, the Commission met to discuss Power Slap when NSAC Chairman Stephen Cloobeck asked UFC exec, Hunter Campbell, to make sure no one dies.

“That is priority 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10,” Campbell responded (via MMAFighting). “That goes without saying. Honestly, one of the reasons we tested this was to really understand firsthand in person the health and safety aspect of the sport. We have a high level of comfort following that, working extensively with the commission, to make sure that we believe that safely.”

Cloobeck continued: “You will make sure that no one has severe brain injuries going forward?”

Dana White guarantees sport will be safer

“That’s correct,” Campbell said. “That’s the other reason working with you and executive director [Jeff] Mullen, chairman. We put the health and safety requirements in place that are above and beyond basically what any other commission in the country would require.”

Since Dana White and the UFC announced Power Slap, many were critical about its safety, and the safety of the athletes. However, he has promised to make the sport safer.

“I’m really into this. I like it. The other thing is, this stuff is going on,” White said at the press conference (via MMAJunkie). “I know when we announced this, there were a lot of concerns about health and safety with some guys. Us getting involved guarantees that it’s going to be much safer…

“A lot of these questions that you guys have, the media, fans, potential fans have, will be answered in this eight-part series that we’re doing,” White added. “These guys who have been doing it for a long time, there actually is technique to it. You can actually roll with the slap. They know how to actually defend, brace, whatever you want to call it. There’s actually technique to this thing – believe it or not.”

Power Slap is set to debut an eight-episode television series on TBS in 2023.

