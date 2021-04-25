Dana White confirms Nick Diaz wants to return to the UFC: “Nick wants to fight, we’ll see how this goes”

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Nick Diaz wants to return to the UFC, saying that “Nick wants to fight (so) we’ll see how this goes.”

Diaz has not competed since UFC 183 in January 2015, when he lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva in what can only be described as a truly bizarre fight. Following that loss, Diaz tested positive for marijuana and was suspended. Silva, also, was suspended, though it was for performance-enhancing drugs, and the result of the bout was overturned to a No Contest. Before the NC against Siva, Diaz’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 158 in March 2013. His last win was a unanimous decision victory over BJ Penn in the main event of UFC 137, that fight all the way back in October 2011.

This week, Diaz posted photos of himself doing some training and making hints that he could be returning to the cage sometime soon. Speaking to reporters following UFC 261, White confirmed that Diaz told him that he wants to fight and that he will talk to Diaz soon about a comeback fight. If Diaz truly does want to fight, then White will get him a fight.

“Nick wants to fight. Sure, (we’ll give him one). We’ll see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him,” White said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

If Diaz returns to the cage then you can only imagine it would be against someone who is also a big name in the sport as he likely wants to return for a big payday and you can’t blame him. Even though Diaz hasn’t won a fight in a decade, he’s still a massive name in the sprot and a huge draw, and his return to the Octagon would be absolutely massive.

Do you want to see Nick Diaz return to the Octagon, and if so, who against?