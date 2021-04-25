Conor McGregor vows to return to welterweight after reclaiming 155lbs title: “Then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties.”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor vowed to return back up to the UFC welterweight division after recapturing the promotion’s lightweight belt.

McGregor has competed three times at welterweight in the UFC, defeating Donald Cerrone and Nate Diaz at welterweight while also suffering a loss to Diaz in the weight class. Most of his career has been spent fighting at featherweight and at lightweight. In his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, McGregor returned to 155lbs and suffered a second-round knockout loss. He will return to lightweight this summer for the Poirier trilogy fight.

Taking to his social media the day after Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, McGregor said that he will move back up to welterweight after winning the lightweight strap. The plan is for McGregor and Poirier to have their trilogy fight this summer at UFC 264, and the winner will likely fight the winner of UFC 262’s Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira for the belt sometime later this year. Once McGregor captrues that belt, then he says he will be next in line to fight Usman or whoever else is the welterweight champion.

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” – usman 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” – usman

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.

McGregor is definitely a big lightweight and he was a massive featherweight, but at welterweight he would likely be very undersized when compared to big wrestlers such as Usman or Colby Covington. Of course, McGregor is incredibly confident in his game and he believes that despite being smaller than those welterweight contenders, he can still win the belt. We shall see if he follows through on his planned move up to 170lbs after this year.

Do you think Conor McGregor should fight at lightweight or welterweight going forward?