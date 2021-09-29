Dana White says Jon Jones is “10 years late” on his vow to stop drinking

UFC president Dana White has questioned Jon Jones and his recent vow to quit drinking after his recent domestic arrest.

After yet another incident last week involving the authorities, Jon Jones has seemingly decided to move forward in a new direction in his life. It’s not yet known what sentence he’ll be giving for seemingly pulling his partner’s hair and headbutting a police car, but given his priors, we can’t imagine he’s going to get away with it.

When asked about the incident and Jones’ decision to cut out drinking, Dana White didn’t seem overly convinced.

White says that Jones is 10 years late on his decision to stop drinking. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 29, 2021

If there’s anyone in the UFC who has seen the very best and the very worst of Jon Jones, it’s got to be Dana White. From last minute cancellations to Jon getting in all kinds of legal trouble, White has had to clean up his mess on multiple occasions – and he seems to be getting pretty tired of it.

Jones clearly wants to get back to work in preparation for his impending UFC heavyweight debut but you’d think what he really needs is some help to get through his problems. Either way, this is an issue that isn’t going to disappear anytime soon.

What should Dana White do next when it comes to the Jon Jones saga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!