Jon Jones bulking up to 275lbs in quest to become the biggest and baddest heavyweight the UFC has ever seen

Richard Schaefer has revealed that Jon Jones is hoping to hit 275 lbs as he continues to prepare for his heavyweight debut.

While some fans may be getting impatient, there’s no way of denying just how much hype there is behind Jon Jones finally making the shift up to heavyweight. He’s been out of the Octagon for over 18 months now and all that seems to be left is for the two parties to come to terms on the right sum for a UFC title showdown.

Schaefer, who is the lead advisor for Jones, recently spoke to Ariel Helwani and discussed the desired weight that “Bones” wants to be for his next bout.

“So he said, ‘Look, I’m not gonna be ready in November or December. I want to bulk up. I want to bulk up in a smart way, in a strategic way, not just gain weight and be a big heavyweight. I want to gain the right weight.

“By the way, I talked to him yesterday. He’s 260 pounds now, 260 muscle, strong, explosive. His goal is to go to 275 and basically be the biggest and baddest heavyweight the UFC has ever seen.”

