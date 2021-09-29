Dana White believes Brian Ortega’s corner should have stopped the fight with Alex Volkanovski after round four

UFC president Dana White believes Brian Ortega’s corner should’ve stopped the fight with Alexander Volkanovski after the fourth round.

Last Saturday night at UFC 266, fans saw one of the best featherweight title fights of all time as Alexander Volkanovski dug deep to secure a huge win over Brian Ortega – ensuring he remains the king of the mountain at 145 pounds.

Alas, while many are focusing on Volkanovski’s insane ability and resilience in getting out of two incredibly tight submission attempts, others feel like Brian Ortega shouldn’t have even been allowed out for the fourth round.

In a recent interview, Dana White gave his own thoughts on the situation.

White calls Volkanovski vs. Ortega incredible. He felt that Ortega's corner should have stopped it after the fourth and then he went in and won the fifth. White is amazed that Volkanovski escaped the guillotine. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 29, 2021

It’s almost an understatement to suggest that it was an “incredible” bout, with anyone watching knowing just how tense it was. Still, the idea of Ortega not being allowed out for the fourth isn’t a crazy one, especially when you look at his response when being worked on by Herb Dean and the ringside doctor.

Volkanovski himself even acknowledged that it probably wasn’t the best idea and while he did get another submission attempt in before probably winning the fifth, sometimes you can be too tough for your own good.

