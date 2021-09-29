Brian Ortega reveals multiple injuries suffered in UFC 266 loss to Alex Volkanovski

Brian Ortega suffered multiple injuries including a fractured orbital during his UFC 266 loss to featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

Ortega and Volkanovski squared off in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The featherweight title fight proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Alex Volkanovski was able to get the better of Brian Ortega in rounds one and two. However, in round three, ‘T-City’ stormed back and nearly finished the fight with a pair of submission attempts. ‘The Great’ would ultimately escape both of Ortega’s choke hold threats and went on to score a dominant decision victory.

Official UFC 266 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

The now two-time featherweight title challenger, Ortega (15-2 MMA), recently took to social media where he revealed the injuries he suffered during Saturday’s war with Volkanovski.

“Fractured orbital and some bruised ribs, once this orbital heals I’ll be ready to chuck em again !! I meant what I said.. I love you guys!” – Ortega captioned the post.

Prior to his recent setback to the Australian champion, Brian Ortega was coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. That win was of course preceded by a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231.

‘T-City’ has gone 7-2 with 1 no-contest since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2014.

