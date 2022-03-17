Dana White reveals thoughts on Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match: “Everything about it is horrible”

Dana White has given his thoughts on the proposed Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been discussing a possible fight against the boxer over the past year. While the bout was first dismissed by Alvarez, he recently opined that the bout could happen if it makes sense. While he’s currently booked against Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin, Usman is hoping he can get slotted in this year as well.

In addition to Alvarez taking a different stance, his promoter Eddie Hearn commented on the bout as well. The head of Matchroom Boxing noted that he’d like to discuss it with Dana White and the UFC if they want to do it. Well, it’s safe to say that the UFC president has no interest in that discussion.

White discussed the proposed boxing match in an interview with Sky Sports. Rather than just decline the matchup, he made a point to discuss how “stupid” the fight actually is.

“I think that [Usman] serious about it —he shouldn’t be serious about it. I don’t like that fight at all… Everything about it is horrible. Usman is not a boxer. Canelo is probably the best guy out there right now. It’s a stupid fight that makes no sense. I don’t even know how many people would be interested in seeing that. It’s like when Conor [McGregor] and Floyd [Mayweather] fought, it sort of took on a life of its own.” (h/t MMAFighting)

White continued, and also decided to shoot down a fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. The two heavyweight champions have said that they are going to fight in 2023 when ‘The Predator’s’ UFC contract is up.

“They talk about Tyson Fury and Francis [Ngannou], too. What do you think’s going to happen in those fights? Those guys are the best in the world at boxing.”

Would you like to see Kamaru Usman take on Canelo Alvarez inside the squared circle?