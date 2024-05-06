Chael Sonnen blasts Charles Oliveira’s ‘list of demands’ associated with Conor McGregor/Michael Chandler backup role

Chael Sonnen thinks Charles Oliveira might’ve blown his chances at being the backup fighter to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

McGregor and Chandler will finally clash in the UFC 303 main event on June 29 in Las Vegas. The fight comes after months of speculation over whether or not the matchup would finally come to fruition.

Oliveira, after a loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, wants to be the backup fighter to the McGregor vs. Chandler showdown. He defeated Chandler at UFC 262 for the then-vacant title and has called out McGregor on numerous occasions during his UFC tenure.

But, there’s one condition for Oliveira to accept an offer to serve as the fight’s backup. If his services are required, he wants to be assured he can re-negotiate the fight contract to a higher price tag and not the standard backup fighter payout.

Sonnen feels this is a significant mistake by Oliveira.