Colby Covington claims he beat Kamaru Usman twice, interested in fighting Israel Adesanya: “He can’t stop my wrestling”

Colby Covington believes he beat Kamaru Usman twice and thus has expressed interested in fighting ‘cardio kickboxer’ Israel Adesanya.

Covington is coming off a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and after the event, Chael Sonnen said he thought ‘Chaos’ vs. Adesanya made sense. For Covington, he says he would take that fight as he knows ‘The Last Stylebender’ doesn’t have many options. It’s also a scrap that makes sense given Covington says he’s 2-0 against Adesanya’s friend in Usman.

“I think I can definitely go up to 185 and fight Adesanya. But I don’t know if he’s gonna turn around like that. But he doesn’t have a dance partner right now,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “I mean, some of the guys they’re trying to line him up with, it’s unoriginal. Why can Usman fight him and all the fans want that, but the guy that beat Usman, I beat Usman. I beat Usman twice. Usman sucks, dude. Everybody knew in Madison Square Garden I won those last three rounds.

“It was an easy win for me, easy decision victory. Unanimous. So, why can’t I fight Adesanya? He can’t stop my wrestling,” Covington continued. “I’ll pick him up and drop him on his f*cking head. He’s a cardio kickboxer. They got enough cardio kickboxers in women’s classes around the U.S. Like, I could go join one of those as well, but I decided to pick up hard grueling American wrestling. So, I don’t think Adesanya could stop my American wrestling, and I don’t think he’s that good a fighter.”

According to Colby Covington, he says he doesn’t cut any weight to get down to 170 but would be open to taking some fights at middleweight. The plan for ‘Chaos’ is to make the biggest fights possible which is why he would go to middleweight to fight Adesanya.

Should the UFC book Covington vs. Israel Adesanya, ‘Chaos’ believes his wrestling and pressure would melt the middleweight champ.

“I want to give the fans the biggest fight possible. So, I don’t cut weight to go to 170, so I’m not gonna go up to 185 and make it a full-time home. But I’m waiting for the big fights to present themselves,” Covington said. “And the two biggest fights in my mind, go beat up Adesanya, the guy who just has cardio kickboxing, he’s not that good of a fighter, he’s not well-rounded, he can’t stop my American wrestling. I’ll melt that guy. He’ll a hundred percent melt under my pressure and my pace.”

Would you like to see Colby Covington vs. Israel Adesanya?