Eddie Hearn reveals he’s open to Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match: “I don’t see how Usman has a shot, so why not?”

Canelo Alvarez’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he’s open to working with Kamaru Usman and the UFC.

The Mexican superstar signed a 3-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing last month for $160 million dollars. The first bout on that deal is a light-heavyweight showdown with Dmitry Bivol, while the second is a trilogy encounter with Gennadiy Golovkin. Over the last few months, Kamaru Usman is gunning to get a bout with Alvarez as well.

For the most part, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been shot down by both Dana White and Alvarez. However, last month the boxer noted that it could possibly happen somewhere down the line. It seems that Alvarez’s current promoter Eddie Hearn is open to it.

The head of Matchroom Boxing has previously praised Dana White for his business expertise. It’s likely because of that respect that Hearn told the DAZN boxing show he’d be open to working with the UFC. Furthermore, he’d like to discuss making the potential superfight between Alvarez and Usman.

Hearn did make sure to add, however, that there’s very little chance that Usman could beat Alvarez. But then again, that’s all the more reason to make the fight as far as he’s concerned. It would make a lot of money for an easy night at the office for the boxing superstar.

“He’s under contract with UFC, but if Dana White wants to do it, we’d love to discuss it. But, I don’t see how Usman would have any shot at all against Canelo Alvarez, but therefore why not? The thing I say about Canelo is, even when you mention Jake Paul to him, he doesn’t belittle these fights. He always says, Never say never. You’d have pound-for-pound number one in boxing versus pound-for-pound one in UFC. Money makes the world go round.”

Would you like to see a Canelo vs. Usman boxing match?