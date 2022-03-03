Kamaru Usman aiming for September boxing match against Canelo Alvarez: “I will stop him”

Kamaru Usman has laid out his game plan for 2022. The UFC welterweight champion would like to face Leon Edwards in July, then Canelo Alvarez in September.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was last seen in the cage at UFC 268 in November. He added to his legacy by scoring his second victory over Colby Covington, this time by unanimous decision. He’s since decided to take some time off and get surgery on his hand.

Fans now have a better idea of when Kamaru Usman will return. The UFC welterweight champion gave a timeline in an interview with TMZSports. He announced that he’s aiming for a rematch against Leon Edwards in July. The two previously fought in 2015, Usman coming out on top.

Furthermore, Usman also has his eye on the sport of boxing. The Nigerian would like to get in the ring with Canelo Alvarez in September. He’s previously called out the Mexican superstar, to which he’s always been shot down. Recently though, Alvarez did refuse to rule out the bout.

“In 2022 I’m gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I’m gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.” – said Kamaru Usman in an interview with TMZSports. (h/t TMZ

Usman continued, “Absolutely I see myself winning the fight. Everything can’t be done until it’s done.”

While Kamaru Usman is gunning for a fight with Canelo Alvarez in September, it seems the boxer will likely be busy. If he and Gennady Golovkin win their next bouts, they’ll be set for a massive trilogy bout that month. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will seemingly be ready to throw his name in the mix if ‘GGG’ can’t make the fight though.

What do you think about Kamaru Usman calling for a fight against Canelo Alvarez? Do you think he has a shot to upset the boxer? Sound off in the comments below!