Dana White reveals plans for UFC champions Alex Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman

UFC president Dana White has revealed his plans for Alex Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman following the conclusion of UFC 245.

In the main event of the evening, Usman successful defended the UFC welterweight title for the first time when he finished his rival Colby Covington in the fifth round of their “Fight of the Night” headliner.

As for Volkanovski, the Aussie won the UFC featherweight title with a brilliant performance in an upset victory over long-time defending champion Max Holloway.

The natural question following the event is what’s next for both of these fighters? White shed some insight into what he’s thinking for both guys.

Here’s what White said at the UFC post-fight presser about Volkanovski’s next fight (via Brett Okamoto).

Dana White (@danawhite) says he wants to book a rematch between Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) and Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) in Australia next. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019

There are some who will agree with this and some who won’t. On one hand, Holloway has been a long-time champion at 145lbs and should probably get the chance to get his belt back. On the other hand, Volkanovski beat him soundly in this fight and there was no controversy, so perhaps it’s time to give another contender at 145lbs the next title shot.

And here’s what White said about Usman’s next fight (also via Okamoto).

Dana White (@danawhite) says after tonight Kamaru Usman (@USMAN84kg) vs. Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) is a big title fight and he'd like to make it. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019

This fight makes a lot more sense. Usman is the champion and now that Covington’s out of the way, Masvidal is next in line to fight for the belt with his three-fight win streak over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. Masvidal may still be chasing a money fight against Conor McGregor, but based on his resume he has earned a title shot if he wants it.

What do you think of Dana White’s plans for Alex Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman?