Colby Covington issues a second statement following UFC 245 loss

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has released a second statement following his fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245.

Covington and Usman went back-and-forth for nearly five full rounds of thrilling action before Usman was eventually able to drop Covington and finish him off with strikes. He did so with less than one minute left in the fight to defend his title successfully for the first time since winning it from Tyron Woodley earlier this year at UFC 235.

Covington wasn’t thrilled with the stoppage and went on an expletive-filled rant against referee Marc Goddard following the event, criticizing him for the way he handled the fight and saying it was an early stoppage.

Now Covington has released a second statement. Check out what “Chaos” wrote on his Instagram.

“Just a kid from Oregon chasing the American Dream. Working hard and earning everything in my life the hard way since day one. I put myself out there in front of the world to kill or be killed. Marc Godard robbed me tonight with piss poor officiating. He let my opponent fake injuries for extra time and stopped the fight early. Just like America, my will and spirit can never be broken. Speed bumps can’t slow me down. You people ain’t seen nothing yet. #ufc245” — Colby Covington

The loss snapped Covington’s seven-fight win streak and ended what has been an incredible run to the top of the UFC welterweight division for the American Top Team product. He talked a big game heading into this fight, and although he wasn’t able to get the job done, he still put on a heck of a show for the fans in attendance and those watching around the world.

At this point, Goddard hasn’t responded to Covington’s comments, but he is active on social media and may do so in the coming days, so stay tuned.

