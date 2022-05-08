Dana White reacts to “weird fight” between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza didn’t exactly have a barnburner and UFC President Dana White was just as confused as everyone else.

Going into the UFC 274 card, Namajunas was the UFC Strawweight Champion. Esparza was looking to become a two-time titleholder. She was the inaugural UFC Strawweight Champion.

While many expected fireworks since “Thug” Rose has been known for having exciting fights, that wasn’t the case this go-around. Instead, we got five dull rounds where the action was scarce. In the end, Carla Esparza was awarded the split decision victory.

Talking to reporters after the PPV, Dana White admitted that it was rough to watch (via MMAJunkie.com).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“It was a weird fight. Seemed like they didn’t want to engage. I think they threw a total of six punches in the first round. It was a tough one. That happens sometimes.”

As far as who he had winning the fight, Dana doesn’t even have an answer because his attention was drifting off.

“I don’t even know, man. I started zoning out like halfway through it.”

The UFC boss went on to say that he doesn’t believe there is any demand for another fight between Namajunas and Esparza.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I don’t think anyone is clamoring for that rematch. We’ll have to figure something else out. Rose is one of the best. She’s always gonna be there. We’ll see what happens.”

Rose made it clear during the post-fight press conference that she feels she did enough to win the fight. She also fired back at her critics and expressed her belief that she doesn’t get enough credit for her defense (h/t ESPN MMA).

“I don’t get no credit for good defense? … I’m always in exciting fights. Like, I can’t have a strategic fight? I got to f— up this face, ya know? Like no, f— that.”