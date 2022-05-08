Rose Namajunas reacts to backlash following title loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274

Rose Namajunas has gone off on those giving her flak for her performance at UFC 274.

Namajunas put the UFC Strawweight Championship on the line against Carla Esparza on May 7. The title fight served as UFC 274’s co-main event. The action was held inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The bout was uneventful and the crowd let Namajunas and Esparza know about it. There wasn’t much activity in the rather bizarre fight. Ultimately, Carla Esparza won the bout via split decision to become a two-time UFC Strawweight Champion.

Rose Namajunas is aware of the backlash over her inactivity throughout the fight. She told reporters during the UFC 274 post-fight press conference that she doesn’t get any credit for her defense (h/t ESPN MMA).

Thug Rose had something to say after her loss at #UFC274 👀 pic.twitter.com/He7C2VAejR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 8, 2022

“I don’t get no credit for good defense? … I’m always in exciting fights. Like, I can’t have a strategic fight? I got to f— up this face, ya know? Like no, f— that.”

Namajunas is known for having exciting fights, so this outing left many puzzled. “Thug” Rose believes she did enough to get the nod (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I stuck to the strategy. I felt as if I landed more shots. I even took her down. None of her takedowns were significant or with any control time. I’d say she hit me with one good punch. … I felt like I did the damage. I controlled the fight. I’m proud of myself because I stuck to my strategy. I know that in all of Carla’s fights she just baits people in, and she tries to get people to attack her. I’ve been in slugfests before. I’ve gotten my nose broken. I’ve stood there and shed blood in the octagon. I stuck to the strategy, and she didn’t really have any offense. She was whiffing at air the whole time. So, I thought I won.”

Even UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were panning the fight. At first, Rogan questioned why fans were booing since it was only the first round. As time progressed, it was clear the fight wasn’t going to get any better.