Rose Namajunas issues statement on social media, Ronda Rousey and Joanna Jedrzejczyk send messages of support

Rose Namajunas received messages of support from Ronda Rousey and Joanna Jedrzejczyk after issuing a statement on her title loss at UFC 274.

Namajunas (11-5 MMA) put her UFC strawweight title on the line against Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA) in the co-headliner of last night’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix.

The bout served as a rematch as the pair had previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission to capture the promotions inaugural strawweight title.

Last night’s UFC 274 co-main event resulted in arguably the worst championship fight in UFC history. Very few strikes were thrown throughout the course of twenty-five minute affair and it was seemingly the pressure and brief takedowns from Carla Esparza that proved to be the difference. After five rounds of less than stellar action, the fight went to the judges scorecards for a decision.

Official UFC 274 Result: Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas by split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Namajunas was not happy with the outcome and vented her frustrations during the post-fight press conference (see that here).

Most recently, ‘Thug Rose’ took to Instagram where she issued the following apology to her fans while congratulating Carla Esparza on her win.

“Sorry to everyone. I f**ked up. Definitely feel like a shitty human being but this will make me better. Hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who’s been there for me.” – Namajunas wrote.

Among those to reply to Rose’s post were former UFC champions Ronda Rousey and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. See their respective messages of support below:

Ronda Rousey: “We love you!”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: “Don’t be sorry champ! You don’t have to. It’s a tough business we’re in! Get some rest! 🙏”

Tecia Torres: “You will always be a champion!”

Cat Zingano: “It’ll be ok mama.”

Sara McMann: “One off performance has nothing to do with you as a human being. The crowd will hail you then nail you. You’re still great!”

Who would you like to see Rose Namajunas fight next?