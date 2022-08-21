Tony Ferguson will return to welterweight opposite Li Jingliang at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson will be back in action but this time it’s a throwback.

The man known as “El Cucuy” has been known for his run as a lightweight. What some may not remember or even know is that he once competed at 170 pounds. In fact, he won “The Ultimate Fighter” as a welterweight.

He will be moving back up for the first time in over 10 years. UFC President Dana White announced that Ferguson will share the Octagon with Li Jingliang on September 10. The bout will be featured on the UFC 279 card inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Back in May, Ferguson told MMAJunkie that there were a few MMA gyms that reached out to him about potentially switching things up in his game.

“I’ve had ‘Pit Master’ reach out to me – John Hackleman,” Ferguson said to MMAJunkie back in May. “You have JacksonWink, as well. You have Syndicate out in Vegas. You have the UFC P.I. You have many, many people. But I haven’t put myself out there. I put myself away from the interviews, I put myself away from the teams thinking I could do this by myself. And I did it. I’ve done this by myself for a very long time with the help of a select few individuals, and I’ve been very fortunate to have that. But I’m ready to be part of a team again. It was only when my team broke up that I felt really hurt that I moved areas, that I moved situations, switched management and all the above. I have to open myself up again to being coached at a high level. Especially in my sport.”

Ultimately, Ferguson landed in Jackson-Wink in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “El Cucuy” is hoping the move can lead to a resurgence as the 38-year-old is on a four-fight losing streak.