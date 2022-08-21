UFC 278 Results: Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 278 event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup featuring Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa.

Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending a three-year hiatus when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The California native will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) will also enter UFC 278 with hopes of ending a two-fight losing streak. ‘The Eraser’ is coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori, which was preceded by a TKO loss to Israel Adesanya in a fight for the promotions middleweight title.

Round one of the UFC 278 co-main event begins and Luke Rockhold immediately shoots for a takedown. He is stuffed and Paulo Costa lands a few good punches from the clinch. Rockhold circles to his left. Costa catches him with a kick to the body. ‘The Eraser’ shoots in and lands a takedown. He begins working some ground and pound. He moves to full mount as Rockhold was searching for a guillotine. A scramble and now ‘Rocky’ is back to half guard. He explodes and gets back to his feet. Rockhold with a four straight kicks to the body of Costa. He lands a spinning back kick. Paulo Costa forces the clinch. He goes to the body. Luke Rockhold attempts a throw but it doesn’t work. The fighters break and Rockhold lands another body kick. Round one comes to an end.

advertisement - continue reading below

Round two of the UFC 278 co-main event begins and Luke Rockhold comes out firing. He lands a nice combination and then shoots in on a takedown and gets it. Paulo Costa reverses him and then scrambles back up to his feet. Rockhold is bloody and staggering. Costa lands a hard left hook. He follows that up with a right kick to the body. Rockhold throws and lands a spinning roundhouse kick. He clips Costa with a left. Both men throwing bombs now. Luke looks exhausted. He tags Paulo Costa with an accidental eye poke and we have a short break. We restart and Costa charges in with a combination. A punch lands to the groin and the referee jumps in. Paulo thought he won just there. Rockhold is taking his time here, which he should. We restart on Rockhold lands a low kick. Costa with two hard kicks to the body to end the round.

Costa with the dick punch! LMAO pic.twitter.com/FhaB68s9TM — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 21, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Round three of the UFC 278 co-main event begins and Luke Rockhold drops Paulo Costa. He follows him to the ground but once again ‘The Eraser’ is able to scramble, reverse the position, and get back to his feet. Costa with a jab. Rockhold answers. Paulo goes to the body with a kick. Rockhold with two jabs. Costa replies with a nice combination. Luke with a big counter punch but is too tired to follow up. Another combination lands for Rockhold. He shoots for a takedown but Costa shrugs him off. The fight hits the ground and Costa is on top. He moves to mount and then the back of the former champion. Luke Rockhold is able to scramble and take top control. This is huge. Rockhold with some ground and pound. He is bleeding all over Costa. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 278 Result: Paulo Costa def. Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Costa fight next following his victory over Rockhold this evening in Salt Lake City? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below