Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz lighting up at UFC 241 open workouts

Nate Diaz certainly knows how to keep things interesting.

On Wednesday, at the UFC 241 open workouts, the long absent star and known cannabis lover lit up a joint, and even shared it with some of the fans in attendance.

It’s cool, though. He passed it to the crowd … pic.twitter.com/YNLHHSXgmP — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 15, 2019

Shortly after this wild scene, Nate Diaz divulged that he was smoking CBD — which is legal in and out of competition — and that he would hold off on smoking actual THC until his UFC 241 with Anthony Pettis is in the rear-view mirror.

“Diaz said the joint was CBD, his own line from Game Up Nutrition. CBD is legal in-and-out-of-competition in the UFC’s anti-doping policy. Diaz said he’ll have THC for after the fight since it’s prohibited in-competition,” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi wrote on Twitter after the incident.

All the same, Diaz’s decision to spark up was enough to generated a brief yet clear reaction from UFC President Dana White.

Sometimes an emoji is worth a thousand words.

While Dana White is feigning frustration with this latest batch Nate Diaz of headlines, we can assume he’s also pleased with the way this way Diaz is generating attention for the UFC 241 card.

Besides, he says he and Diaz have a good relationship — even if the Stockton, California native is tough to do business with.

“It’s funny – I did this interview the other day about Nate,” White said on Tuesday. “Nate’s one of these guys that, he has this personality where it’s like he’s saying ‘(expletive) you’ to The Man, but he never says ‘(expletive) you’ to The Man. Every time I’m around Nate, he’s a good kid, and I’ve always had a good relationship with Nate, a personal relationship with Nate.”

“He’s tough to deal with on the business side, but personally he’s a good guy,” White said. “And whatever you want to say about the Diaz brothers, when they say they’re gonna fight, they sign the bout agreement, and they show up and they fight. So I don’t see any problems.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/14/2019.