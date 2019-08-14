Dana White claims his relationship with Nate Diaz has ‘always’ been good

UFC President Dana White claims that he and Nate Diaz have always had a good personal relationship, despite what Diaz’s previous comments might suggest to the contrary.

The UFC boss updated on his relationship with the younger Diaz bro shortly after Contender Series on Tuesday night.

“It’s funny – I did this interview the other day about Nate,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “Nate’s one of these guys that, he has this personality where it’s like he’s saying ‘(expletive) you’ to The Man, but he never says ‘(expletive) you’ to The Man. Every time I’m around Nate, he’s a good kid, and I’ve always had a good relationship with Nate, a personal relationship with Nate.”

While Dana White says he and Nate Diaz get along on a personal level, he admits Diaz is not always easy to business with.

“He’s tough to deal with on the business side, but personally he’s a good guy,” White said. “And whatever you want to say about the Diaz brothers, when they say they’re gonna fight, they sign the bout agreement, and they show up and they fight. So I don’t see any problems.”

Diaz has recently made comments that reflect the way he tends to butt heads with his employer.

“I think the part of not fighting, the fight wasn’t with the fighters no more, they’re not on my level,” he said in an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “The fight was with the whole organization, the whole thing. I’m like, I’m losing this fight if I’m just going to sit here and die off in this little town.”

Nate Diaz is set to return to the cage this Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC 241, where he’ll battle former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a compelling welterweight showdown.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/14/2019.