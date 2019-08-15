Nate Diaz reveals what he was smoking at UFC 241 open workouts

Nate Diaz caused a scene at his first open workout in over three years.

The fan-favorite took the stage and lit up a joint and started smoking it and then passed it around the crowd. The media members and fans were trying to figure out what he was smoking, and following the open workouts, he revealed it was CBD.

“Diaz said the joint was CBD, his own line from Game Up Nutrition. CBD is legal in-and-out-of-competition in the UFC’s anti-doping policy. Diaz said he’ll have THC for after the fight since it’s prohibited in-competition,” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Diaz smoked a vape pen after UFC 202 which caused a stir. But, it was after the fight so he did not get in trouble.

“It helps with the healing process and inflammation and things like that. So you want to get these for before or after the fights in training,” Nate Diaz said. “It’ll make your life a better place.”

When Nate Diaz steps into the Octagon it will be his first fight since August of 2016 when he lost to Conor McGregor. But, this fight against Anthony Pettis is a fight he has wanted for a long time as they have not liked each other for a long time.

“I wasn’t happy about the stuff that was going on with him,” Nate Diaz explained about his hatred towards Pettis. “I saw him come in and then before you know it, I turn around for a second and he is on the cover of a Wheaties box and I was like ‘hold up’. Now I’m fighting the Wheaties box dude.

“I was like trying to get a fight win him and [he] was like big leaguing me. And then he comes walking my way all cool, Wheaties box guy. We should have fought a long time ago, but here we are now and I think it is all about to go down.”

