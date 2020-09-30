Dana White on Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier: “We offered them a fight”

UFC President Dana White claims that he’s offered UFC lightweight contenders Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier a fight.

McGregor and Poirier have been linked this week after the Irishman invited his American rival to Dublin to compete in a charity exhibition match.

December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins.

Open weight, unified rules.

I will arrange all travel fare for you and family.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation.

Charity Mixed Martial Arts! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

“Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the UFC,” McGregor wrote to Poirier. “I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on PPV or work a TV deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity ‘exhibition.’

“December 12th in the Point Depot, Ireland,” McGregor added in a followup fight, proposing the details of the fight. “No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

Poirier was quick to accept this suggestion from McGregor, with the obvious hurdle being that both are under contract with the UFC, and are not allowed to fight elsewhere.

I’m in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN https://t.co/Hy0ZlPFyFv — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 29, 2020

“I’m in,” Poirier wrote in response to McGregor. “Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this.”

Speaking on the Spinnin Backfist podcast, White was asked about this charity attraction involving McGregor and Poirier. He responded by claiming that he offered both men a fight in the UFC’s Octagon—presumably against one another—and is waiting to hear back.

If it’s a fight @TheNotoriousMMA wants, it seems to be a fight he’ll get.@DanaWhite tells @RobbieBarstool that an offer has officially been made to Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) for a fight inside the UFC. They are currently waiting to hear back. pic.twitter.com/cOXKZ8FAPu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2020

“[McGregor] called out Poirier for a fight in Dublin for charity, so we offered them both a fight,” White said. “We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier first met in the Octagon in the featherweight division back in 2014, with the Irish star winning by first round knockout. Since then, both men have enjoyed immense success at featherweight and lightweight.

Back in June, McGregor announced his retirement from MMA, but it’s extremely evident at this point that his retirement won’t stick. Poirier, meanwhile, was briefly expected to fight Tony Ferguson in October, but negotiations for the fight fizzled when he couldn’t come to an agreement with the UFC.

Do you think we’ll see Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier back in the Octagon in the near future?