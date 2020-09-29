Conor McGregor challenges Dustin to charity MMA fight in Ireland, “The Diamond” responds

UFC superstar Conor McGregor challenged long-time rival Dustin Poirier to a charity MMA fight, and “The Diamond” has issued his response.

McGregor has been in the news this weekend after he released text messages of a private conversation he had with UFC president Dana White earlier this year regarding a potential fight with Diego Sanchez. White said releasing the images was a dirty thing to do and McGregor fired back at the UFC president. It’s a big mess, and the biggest problem is it doesn’t get McGregor any closer to fighting. He hasn’t fought since January at UFC 246.

At this point, McGregor is itching to compete again, so much so that he’s considering boxing again. Taking to his social media six years and one day after their first encounter at UFC 178, McGregor called out Poirier for a charity MMA fight. Check out what McGregor suggested he and Poirier do. Here’s what “The Notorious” wrote on his Twitter.

Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the ufc. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on ppv or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many.

Strictly a charity “exhibition” — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the ufc. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on ppv or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity “exhibition”

December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins.

Open weight, unified rules.

I will arrange all travel fare for you and family.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation.

Charity Mixed Martial Arts! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!

Poirier has responded and told McGregor that he accepts his offer of a charity MMA fight.

I'm in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN https://t.co/Hy0ZlPFyFv — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 29, 2020

I’m in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN

McGregor and Poirier first met back at UFC 178 on September 27, 2014. Their fight took place at featherweight, and McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round. That set McGregor on his ascent towards superstardom as he later won the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles and had superfights at welterweight and in boxing. As for Poirier, he moved up to lightweight after that fight and became a serious contender at 155lbs.

While McGregor and Poirier may have agreed to this fight, and the fact it’s for charity means it’s for a good cause, it will be interesting to see what the UFC says about these talks. The promotion has both men under exclusive contract for MMA fights so even though this would apparently be an exhibition bout, it’s hard to imagine the UFC giving its blessing. But it would certainly be a fun rematch between two great fighters, no doubt about it.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor fight Dustin Poirier for charity?