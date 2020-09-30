Carlos Condit welcomes rematch with Nick Diaz to “settle the score”

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit says he is open to a rematch with former rival Nick Diaz to “settle the score.”

Condit returns to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC on ESPN 16 when he takes on former TUF winner Court McGee. “The Natural Born Killer” has scuffled over the last few years, as he’s gone 0-5 in his last five fights. Then again, Diaz hasn’t fought at all in five years and his last win came way back in 2011 against BJ Penn. So on paper, this would be a fight between two legends of the welterweight division who are nearing the end of their careers.

As well, a rematch between Condit and Diaz would help put an end to any controversy from their first fight back at UFC 143 in February 2012. Condit won a razor-thin unanimous decision that night, but to this day there are still Diaz fans who believe he won round 1, 2, and 5. Hoping to put an end to any lingering controversy, Condit recently spoke to MMAjunkie.com and said that he welcomes a rematch with Diaz to “settle the score.”

“Oh yeah, it was impossible to ignore, especially after the fight. Yeah, obviously that’s been a thing and that’s a point of interest. I know people want to see that fight. I know a lot of people want to see that fight. I want to see that fight. I think Nick wants that fight. I don’t know if it’s the next one or what he’s trying to do. But if the stars align, that fight should happen,” Condit said.

“That fight is intriguing to me, intriguing to a lot of fans. If I go out there and handle business like I think will on Saturday, that one is definitely in my sight. It’s an interesting matchup, there was controversy, and why not? Why not go out there and settle the score.”

Of course, as noted by Condit himself, his sole focus right now is on defeating McGee and snapping his five-fight losing skid. It’s been an incredible fall from grace for Condit, who just five years ago lost a super close split decision to Robbie Lawler at UFC 195 in an epic welterweight title fight. While Condit may not be championship material anymore, there are plenty of fun fights out there for him, and a rematch against Diaz certainly qualifies as one.

Would you like to watch a rematch between Carlos Condit and Nick Diaz?