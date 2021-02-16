Dana White on Alexa Grasso: “We thought she was going to be the Ronda Rousey of Mexico”

UFC president Dana White spoke highly about flyweight Alexa Grasso, saying that “we thought she was going to be the Ronda Rousey of Mexico.”

Grasso had a phenomenal performance at UFC 258 this past Saturday as she was able to win a unanimous decision over Maycee Barber in the co-main event. With the win, Grasso improves to 5-3 overall in the UFC, including a perfect 2-0 mark since moving up to flyweight. After struggling to go on a winning streak while fighting at 115lbs, it appears the young Mexican fighter has figured out that her proper weight class is at 125lbs. If she looks as good as she did against Barber, the 27-year-old Grasso could make a run for the flyweight belt.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 258, White credited Grasso for her excellent performance against Barber. The UFC bossman admitted that the promotion had high hopes and expectations for Grasso when she entered the UFC five years ago. Though she struggled as a young fighter, she appears to be making some serious strides in her game and White offered nothing but praise for Grasso.

“Grasso is a girl we were looking at a long time ago. We thought she was going to be the Ronda Rousey of Mexico, you know what I mean? She had a couple of speedbumps in her career but boy she’s on point now. Her punching is crisp and clean, and the distance that she kept, she couldn’t look any more perfect tonight going against an absolute savage,” White said.

“She looked incredible tonight. Listen, Maycee Barber is a gangster. This woman believes she’s going to be the champ before (she turns 23). She comes back from her injury and she’s ready to go (and Grasso beat her).”

The win over Barber should push Grasso close to the top-10 at women’s 125lbs and should set her up with a ranked opponent in her next fight in the Octagon. Though she is still far away from getting a fight against UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, every win puts her one step closer to doing so.

What do you think Dana White and the UFC matchmakers should do with Alexa Grasso next?