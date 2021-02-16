GSP explains what makes Kamaru Usman so dominant: “He’s the best at what he does”

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre explained what makes UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman so good, saying “he’s the best at what he does.”

GSP was a guest on Sportsnet’s “Good Show” and praised Usman for his incredible performance against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, where he knocked out the No. 1 contender in the third round of their main event fight for his 13th straight win in the UFC. Although GSP admitted that he’s not interested in fighting Usman for a variety of reasons, he couldn’t help but be in awe of what Usman did to Burns. During the interview, “Rush” analyzed Usman’s performance against Burns and compared his own fighting style to the champ’s.

“Great performance. It was a good fight. I think it’s a good testimony to his strengths because he faces a lot of adversity in the first round. He was able to come back strong and I think it will make him grow because it’s easy to fight if everything goes well. But sometimes you have to face adversity and obstacles in your career. Now we had a big challenge when he got rocked and was able to come back. This fight will make him a better fighter,” GSP said of Usman.

“We are both different styles. I like the way he switches stances,” GSP said. “He puts a lot of great pressure on that fence. He’s a very good fence wrestler. He’s a great all-around fighter. He’s fantastic. I love watching him. He’s a great fighter. You can’t really compare us. Every fighter is different. Me, I like to get my takedowns from the outside, and then I use a decoy to get in, or I use what I call a decoy when a guy tries to hit me I use the timing to get inside for the takedowns. His takedowns are more fence takedowns chain takedowns. He’s very good. He’s the best at what he does.”

Despite GSP’s praise for Usman, he didn’t sound interested in fighting him at all based on his comments in the interview. Perhaps things could change if Usman really makes the pitch to UFC president Dana White that this fight is the one that needs to happen. But even if we don’t see these two fight, their mutual respect is very evident.

Do you think Dana White could do anything to convince GSP to return to the Octagon and fight Kamaru Usman?