Dana White believes Cyborg wants to leave the UFC for ‘easier fights’

UFC president Dana White has doubled down on saying that Cris Cyborg does not want a rematch with Amanda Nunes, despite Cyborg saying on numerous occasions that she wants the fight.

Speaking backstage to Brett Okamoto of ESPN following UFC 240, White said that he believes Cyborg does not want to fight Nunes, and that instead she wants to leave the UFC and get easier fights in another promotion.

“After watching her fight tonight (against Felicia Spencer at UFC 240), and after her last fight, I don’t blame her for not wanting to fight Amanda Nunes,” White said. “Cyborg has been around for a long time. In my honest opinion, Cyborg sees herself in the twilight of her career, and I think she would like some easier fights. There’s nothing wrong with that. Many fighters have left here wanting easier fights and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

According to White, he believes that Cyborg is getting to the point of her career where she does not want to fight someone as dangerous as Nunes.

“When you get to a certain age and a certain point of her career and you look like Cris tonight (against Felicia Spencer), if that’s Amanda Nunes, it’s a whole different ballgame,” White said. “I don’t blame her for that, I’m not criticizing her for that, but these are facts. I’ll make the fight is Cris wants to fight Amanda, and Amanda wants that fight.”

Once again, White said that Nunes wants the fight, but that it’s Cyborg who is the one keeping the rematch from happening, despite Cyborg stating otherwise. According to White, it’s nothing personal against Cyborg, he’s just speaking facts, he says.

“Amanda Nunes was blowing me up all night (at UFC 240), telling me to get her to take this fight,” White said. “I know every time I speak, Cyborg thinks I’m speaking negatively about her, which I’m not. I’m just speaking facts.

