Dana White praises Felicia Spencer following loss to Cris Cyborg at UFC 240

Although she lost a unanimous decision, UFC president Dana White had nothing but praise for Felicia Spencer following her defeat to Cris Cyborg in the co-main event of UFC 240.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, White said he was nothing but impressed with Spencer’s gritty performance against Cyborg.

“So tough and I was very impressed with Felicia,” White said. “Think about this, when that girl really starts to feel like this (the UFC) is her home. Imagine the adrenaline dump she must have had tonight, in her home country against Cyborg in the UFC.”

White continued to praise Spencer for making it the full 15 minutes and also landing some powerful shots on Cyborg that even caused a nasty cut on her forehead.

“She was impressive. She’s going to be a force to be reckoned with,” White said of Spencer. “Incredible chin, great power, busted Cyborg up, landed some big elbows against her.”

Although Cyborg won the fight, you would think it was Spencer who got her hand raised considering all of White’s positive comments in her direction, and the negative ones he levied at Cyborg following the event. Of course, much of that has to do with Cyborg’s free agent status with the UFC, so keep that in mind when hearing the UFC president’s comments about her.

Still, there’s no doubt Spencer’s stock raised despite officially losing, as very few opponents are able to make it the full distance against Cyborg. White said that he’s excited to see Spencer’s next fight in the UFC, though he didn’t give a hint of who could be next for her.

“I talked to her after the fight, she was great, said she loved the experience,” White said. “I look forward to seeing her compete again.”

