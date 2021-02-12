Dana White and other MMA notables react to Gina Carano losing Mandalorian role

UFC President Dana White is among many MMA notables to react to Gina Carano being fired from her role on The Mandalorian.

Carano, who shifted her focus to acting after retiring from MMA, has found herself under fire for a number of controversial social media posts. The latest of those controversial posts compared the treatment of the American conservatives to the treatment jews in Nazi Germany, and resulted in her losing her role on the hit Star Wars series.

Not long after Carano was released by LucasFilms, the studio behind the series, several notable members of the MMA community chimed in on the news—White chief among them.

Dana on Gina Carano: Leave Gina alone. Listen we make mistakes. We all make mistakes. — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 12, 2021

Give @ginacarano a follow and fuck cancel culture — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 11, 2021

@ginacarano is a true life heroic figure. So many sellouts in a world marching towards corporate fascism and the death of free speech but we have a hero in Gina. Thank you @ginacarano pic.twitter.com/9yGyJr3S4M — Cesar Gracie (@CesarGracieBJJ) February 12, 2021

Not long after losing her role on on The Mandalorian, Carano announced she’ll be involved in a new film helmed by conservative website The Daily Wire, which was co-founded by right wing commentator Ben Shapiro.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano told Deadline. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Carano also commented on her departure from the show on social media.

This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion. https://t.co/5lDdKNBOu6 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021

“This is just the beginning,” Carano wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Welcome to the rebellion.”

Gina Carano, widely considered a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts, competed in the sport from 2006-2009. She began her MMA career with a solid, 6-0 run, but retired after a brutal stoppage loss to Cris Cyborg in the Strikeforce cage.

