Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight in discussion, per Dana White

UFC President Dana White says the promotion is working on a welterweight fight between top contenders Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

Edwards, the UFC’s No. 3-ranked welterweight, had been slated to fight the unranked Khamzat Chimaev on March 13. Unfortunately, Chimaev was forced out of that fight, leaving Edwards without an opponent.

While Edwards has expressed interest in a fight with Nate Diaz, his manager also opened the door to fights with Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

As it turns out, the UFC is apparently looking at a fight between Edwards and Covington. News of this potential matchup comes from White by way of Brett Okamoto.

“We’re looking at Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards.” — Dana White — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 12, 2021

At this stage, it’s unknown whether this potential Covington vs. Edwards fight would occur on March 13, or at a later date.

Leon Edwards has not fought since July, 2019, when he defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos to burst into title contention. That victory brought his current winning streak to eight-straight. Other highlights of his current streak include victories over Gunnar Nelson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Vicente Luque.

Colby Covington, on the other hand, last fought in the fall, when he defeated his long-time rival, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, by fifth-round TKO. Prior to that, he came up short in a title fight with reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, losing by fifth-round TKO. Covington earned his title shot with a string of victories over the likes of Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, Dong Hyun Kim, and Max Griffin.

Do you like the idea of a potential welterweight contender bout between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards? Who do you think would come out on top in this matchup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.