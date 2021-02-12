Bobby Green collapses backstage before UFC 258 fight with Jim Miller

UFC lightweight Bobby Green collapsed backstage before his UFC 258 fight with Jim Miller, putting the bout in jeopardy of going on.

UFC president Dana White told reporters following the UFC 258 weigh-ins that Green collapsed after he successfully weighed in at 156lbs for his fight with Miller. However, Green was the last to the scale, indicating a tough weight cut. Check out what White told the media in Las Vegas (h/t TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter).

White tells media that Bobby Green just collapsed backstage at weigh-ins and that doctors are attending to him. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 12, 2021

The status of the fight between Miller and Green is now up in the air. At this time, there is still a chance it could happen on tomorrow’s card. But in the interest of health and safety, the UFC may attempt to re-book the bout for a card coming up in the next couple of weeks. The fight was originally booked on short notice for the UFC 258 card as both Miller and Green stepped up on short notice, which could have played a role in what was obviously a tough weight cut for Green. Hopefully Green feels better and this fight can proceed safely.

Green and Miller were originally on the preliminary card but the bout was elevated to the main pay-per-view card after the bantamweight matchup between Jimmie Rivera and Pedro Munhoz fell off the card. If Green and Miller cannot proceed, the UFC will likely pull one of the preliminary card fights and move it up to the main card. A bantamweight bout between Andre Ewell and Chris Gutierrez could be a possibility to be elevated up to the main card. That fight was originally rumored to move up to the PPV portion of the event when Rivera vs Munhoz fell off. And now, Green vs. Miller may also fall off.