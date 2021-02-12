Gina Carano issues statement after being fired from The Mandalorian, announces new film project

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano has issued a statement after being fired from her role on The Mandalorian for her incendiary social media posts.

Carano, who shifted her focus to acting after retiring from MMA, has found herself under fire for a number of controversial social media posts. The latest of those controversial posts compared the treatment of the American conservatives to the treatment jews in Nazi Germany, and resulted in her losing her role on the hit Star Wars series.

Speaking to Deadline just 24 hours after losing her role on the show, Carano announced a new film project with conservative website The Daily Wire.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano told Deadline. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The Daily Wire was co-founded by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. The company is reportedly intent on expanding its entertainment division.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left,” Shapiro told Deadline. “This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.

“We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the X-wing to take down their Death Star.”

Gina Carano, widely considered a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts, competed in the sport from 2006-2009. She began her MMA career with a solid, 6-0 run, but retired after a brutal stoppage loss to Cris Cyborg in the Strikeforce cage.