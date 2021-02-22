Dan Ige stays on UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad card after Gavin Tucker steps up

UFC featherweight Dan Ige is staying on the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad card after Gavin Tucker stepped up on short notice.

Ige was originally set to fight Ryan Hall in what would have been a really intriguing matchup, but BJPenn.com’s Cole Shelton reported that Hall was forced out of the fight due to injury. The UFC looked around for potential opponents to fill in for Hall and eventually settled on Tucker. It is worth noting that Tucker was supposed to fight Cub Swanson on May 1, and it’s unclear what immediate impact that this booking will have on that fight. Ige vs. Tucker will now fight on the UFC Fight Night card that is set to take place on March 13 in Las Vegas. ESPN.com’s Brett Okamoto was the first to break the word of the fight.

Fun matchup here. Gavin Tucker (@gavintucker6) replaces Ryan Hall in 145-pound bout against Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) on March 13, per sources. Ige wanted to stay on the date because he has a baby coming in April. pic.twitter.com/dKxNO3fznR — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2021

Fun matchup here. Gavin Tucker ( @gavintucker6 ) replaces Ryan Hall in 145-pound bout against Dan Ige ( @Dynamitedan808 ) on March 13, per sources. Ige wanted to stay on the date because he has a baby coming in April.

Ige (14-3) is the No. 9 ranked featherweight in the UFC. The 29-year-old American joined the world’s leading MMA promotion in 2018 and has since then put together a solid 6-2 record inside the Octagon. Ige has defeated Edson Barboza, Mirsad Bektic, Kevin Aguilar, Danny Henry, Jordan Griffin, and Mike Santiago, with losses to Julio Arce and Calvin Kattar, who Ige lost to his last time out in a very competitive bout on Fight Island.

Tucker (13-1) has been on the UFC roster since 2017 and he has a 4-1 record overall in the Octagon. The 34-year-old Canadian holds UFC wins over Billy Quarantillo, Justin Jaynes, Seung Woo Choi, and Sam Sicilia, with his lone UFC loss coming to Rick Glenn.

Who do you think wins this featherweight fight between Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker?