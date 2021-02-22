Travis Fulton, 300-fight MMA veteran, reportedly facing child pornography charges

Travis Fulton, a mixed martial arts veteran with north of 300 professional fights, is reportedly facing child pornography charges, according to The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

According to the report, Fulton, a 43-year-old native of Waterloo, Iowa, has been charged with “with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child porn and receipt of child porn.”

The charges allege Fulton “attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose taking pictures with a Canon PowerShot camera in November 2020,” according to court records obtained by the Courier. It’s also alleged that Fulton possessed “a DataTraveler flash drive with child porn involving a child under age 12 between November 2018 and November 2020.”

Fulton made a primary appearance in court in Cedar Rapids last Friday, and pleaded not guilty. He is currently being detained, and his trial on the calendar for this coming April.

Fulton is reportedly also awaiting trial for domestic assault allegations. Per the Courier, the MMA veteran is accused of “repeatedly punching a woman in the head and back in Waterloo and threatening to kill her if she talked to police.”

Court records state that the woman sustained multiple injuries that required hospitalization. Per the Courier’s report, the officer that investigated the incident noted in court records that Fulton “is a self-proclaimed professional fighter, with a twenty-year career, and the ability to do serious bodily injury with his hands.”

Travis Fulton has been fighting professionally 1996. Over the course of his lengthy career, the heavyweight has competed against a long list of notables including Dan Severn, Ikuhisa Minowa, Heath Herring, Ricco Rodriguez, Tsuyoshi Kosaka, Evan Tanner, Rich Franklin, Ben Rothwell, Forrest Griffin, and Jason “Mayhem” Miller. His overall MMA record is listed by Tapology as 257-55-10, though the accuracy of that mark is difficult to verify. He has also competed in many professional boxing matches.