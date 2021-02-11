Breaking: Ryan Hall out of March 13 fight with Dan Ige

Ryan Hall will no longer be making his return to the Octagon on March 13 after all.

Multiple sources have informed BJPENN.com that Hall has pulled out of the fight with an injury suffered in training. Why Hall was forced out of the fight is uncertain at the time, but sources say the UFC is looking for a replacement to fight Ige.

Ryan Hall has not fought since he defeated Darren Elkins by decision at UFC Sacramento in July of 2019. Since then, he has had a hard time getting fights but he was supposed to fight Ricardo Lamas in August but Hall was forced out of the bout. Since then, he has been calling out several opponents like Korean Zombie and Dan Ige. In his career, Ryan Hall is currently 8-1 as a pro and holds notable wins over B.J. Penn, Gray Maynard, and Artem Lobov.

Hall was also removed from the featherweight rankings in the newest update.

Dan Ige, meanwhile, suffered a decision loss to Calvin Kattar back in July which served as the main event. Before the setback, the 11th-ranked featherweight in Ige was on a six-fight winning streak with wins over Edson Barboza, Mirsad Bektic, and Danny Henry among others. The unfortunate news for Ige is the fact he was looking to fight before his baby was born and if the UFC doesn’t find a replacement perhaps that won’t come to fruition.

With the removal of Ryan Hall vs. Dan Ige, the March 13 fight card is as follows:

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Dan Ige vs. TBD

Davey Grant vs. Jonathan Martinez

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Matheus Nicolau

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins

Charles Jourdain vs. Steve Garcia

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Ricardo Ramos

Rani Yahya vs. Ray Rodriguez

Don Madge vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Who do you think should fight Dan Ige now that Ryan Hall is out of the fight?