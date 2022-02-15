Dan Hooker critical of Michael Bisping’s commentary during Carlos Ulberg’s UFC 271 fight: “That’s not how our sport works”

Dan Hooker took aim at Michael Bisping during ‘The AllStar’s’ UFC 271 recap show saying ‘The Counts’ commentary during Carlos Ulbergs’ fight was inaccurate.

Michael Bisping replaced Joe Rogan at UFC 271 this past weekend. It was to be Bispings’ debut in calling a US based UFC pay-per-view card. Rogan was unavailable due to an apparent “scheduling conflict”.

It was Carlos Ulberg (6-1 MMA) vs Fabio Cherant (7-4 MMA) in the light heavyweight bout, resulting in ‘Black Jag’ emerging victorious in a third round unanimous decision.

Dan Hooker, ‘The Hangman’, doesn’t agree with Michael Bispings’ claims that Ulberg should have tried to inflict more damage and ‘take risks’ when in the cage with Cherant. Hooker believes Ulberg was the better performer and went on to comment:

“I found out that Michael Bisping doesn’t really like Carlos [laughs]. Don’t hate the man for being good-looking! It’s not his fault. That man was born good-looking and there ain’t nothing you can do about it. [But] he’s clearly dominating the fight. I think there was a minute or two left and they’re just like, ‘Oh, you know, he’s dominating the fight but I really wish that he would take more risks and try to knock the guy out.’ It’s like nah, nah, nah. That’s not how our sport works.” Hooker said during The AllStar‘s UFC 271 recap show (h/t Sportskeeda). “That’s not how this game works. No one has an argument to counter that. If one fighter is clearly dominating the fight, [for] two-and-a-half rounds in the bag, it’s not his role to take risks. It’s the other guy’s job to take the risk.” Hooker said during ‘The AllStar’s’ UFC 271 recap show.

Ulberg and Hooker are teammates at ‘City Kickboxing’.

As for Dan Hooker, (21-11 MMA), his next scheduled match-up is with Arnold Allen (17-1 MMA) in the featherweight division at UFC Fight Night in London, UK on March 19th, 2022.

Do you agree with Hooker that Ulberg dominated at UFC 271 and if you’re dominating the fight, its your opponent that needs to take the risks? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!