Chael Sonnen pleads with Khamzat Chimaev to move up to middleweight: “It’s not too late. Stop. Stop this 170 business”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has reiterated his desire to see UFC star Khamzat Chimaev permanently move up to middleweight.

With a 4-0 record in the UFC to his name, Khamzat Chimaev already seems to be gearing up for a run at a title – likely at welterweight. He’s been heavily linked with a bout against former title contender Gilbert Burns and if he’s able to defeat the Brazilian, there’s a decent chance we could see him take on reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman before the end of 2022.

Of course, there are plenty of “ifs and buts” in there, and the fact that he’s also had two fights at middleweight leads many to believe that’s where he’s best suited.

Chael Sonnen tends to agree with that point, even suggesting that someone else is behind him pursuing a welterweight campaign.

“It’s not too late, stop. Stop this 170 business. We are not dying to see you in there with Kamaru Usman. The entire draw to Chimaev is let’s see how far he can get. Let’s see if this bundle of excitement is the real deal. That doesn’t have anything to do with Usman, it doesn’t have anything to do with Izzy. He is still two, three, four fights, if you’re listening to Dana White, away from even being in championship conversation, so our mind isn’t there yet. He needs to pick whatever division he thinks he has the greatest path [in]. At that point, we’ll listen to him, I’m just not sure that’s what he did. I think somebody else got a hold of him. I think someone else has worked him on the you’d do well with 205, you did great at 85, we gotta get you to welterweight. I’m telling you, it’s not too late.”

