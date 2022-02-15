Khamzat Chimaev shares his prediction for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Khamzat Chimaev has shared his prediction for the upcoming Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 272.

Colby Covington, (16-3 MMA) will be meeting Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday March 5th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In speaking with ‘RT Sport‘ on YouTube, Khamzat shared his opinions when asked what he thought about the matchup and who is his favorite:

“I think they will give us a great fight. Masvidal is a slight favorite for me. But Colby is also a tough guy. He fights well. We’ll see. I think it’s 50/50.

I don’t care which of them wins. I am fighting Burns now, then – after beating Burns hopefully I will fight the winner of Masvidal – Covington. Because it seems like Usman has a hand injury and needs time to recover. I hope he will recover soon, so I am waiting for this guy too. Looking forward to fighting him.”

Khamzat Chimaev continued:

“But for now – I think, the winner of our fight with Gilbert will fight the winner of Masvidal – Covington for the interim title. Or just for the number one contender spot. And then Usman should come back and we will fight him. This looks like a good plan to me.”

Indeed ‘Borz’ and Gilbert Burns have agreed to a fight at UFC 273 on April 9th in Jacksonville, Florida. However, when the UFC announced the fight card earlier this month, Chimaev vs Burns didn’t make the cut. Fans are hopeful that confirmation of the much anticipated fight will come soon.

Based on Khamzats’ comments, he definitely has a plan forward, beating Burns and then the winner of Covington vs Masvidal. Of course, his sights are set on meeting Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) in the cage shortly thereafter.

Do you agree with Khamzat that the upcoming UFC 272 will prove to be a close matchup between Covington and Masvidal? Share your prediction as to who will come out victorious in the comment section PENN Nation!