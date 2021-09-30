Dan Hardy shares the nasty DMs he received from former UFC champ Tyron Woodley

Former UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy has shared some of the direct messages he’s received from Tyron Woodley on social media.

Over the course of the last few days we’ve seen a strange rivalry emerge between Dan Hardy and Tyron Woodley, largely focusing on Woodley’s loss to Jake Paul – countered by “The Chosen One” mocking the “Outlaw” for never winning a UFC title.

Now, Hardy has decided to reveal that their feud actually went behind closed doors to the land of DMs.

It definitely seems as if Hardy struck a nerve with Woodley thanks to some of his remarks but unfortunately for those hoping to see them settle the score, it doesn’t seem likely that it’ll happen anytime soon.

Woodley appears to be focused on trying to get a rematch with Paul whereas Hardy seems to be leaning towards a move to ONE Championship after his release from the UFC.

