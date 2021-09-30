BKFC President Dave Feldman confirms the future of Paige VanZant is “up in the air”

BKFC President Dave Feldman confirmed that the future of women’s fighter Paige VanZant is “up in the air” following two straight losses.

VanZant signed a lucrative free-agent contract with BKFC last year after her UFC contract expired, but so far, things have not gone to plan for her. VanZant began her BKFC career with a decision loss to Britain Hart earlier this year, before losing to Rachael Ostovich in her second BKFC fight. It now looks like with those two losses that VanZant believes that her heart might not be in the BKFC game and she is considering going back to MMA.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com in a recent interview, BKFC president Feldman confirmed that VanZant might not be back with BKFC because she is still passionate about MMA.

“We spoke to her management team and honestly it’s up in the air. We’re not 100 percent sure she’ll be back with BKFC. It looks like she will but at the end of the day, if her heart and her passion is she wants to give MMA another shot, we may give her that opportunity. I’m not here to hold anybody back,” Feldman said of VanZant. “I’m actually flying down to Miami tomorrow, we’re going to have a conversation with her management team tomorrow and finalize that and see where that ends up.”

Feldman says that BKFC wants VanZant back, but if her heart’s not in it, he will let her go.

“We’d love to have her back. But at the end of the day, if her heart’s not in it — and I’m not saying that it’s not — but if her heart’s not in it, and she wants to try something else, who are we to stop her from advancing her career or trying something else new with her career? ‘Cause we thought we could give her a great opportunity and we did and she’s been great to work with. We’ll know a lot more after this week. I’d love to put her on the KnuckleMania card again as well. So we’ll see what happens with that this week,” Feldman said.

