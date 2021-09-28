Tyron Woodley and Dan Hardy continue to trade nasty shots at one another as rivalry escalates

Tyron Woodley and Dan Hardy’s social media feud continues as the two former UFC welterweights continue to trade shots.

Just a matter of weeks ago we saw Woodley step into the squared circle to take on YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul. While he may have come up short he definitely made some waves in the media with everyone opting to cover the fight – including Dan Hardy for BT Sport.

Now, in the present day, the pair can’t stop taking shots at one another on Twitter, largely over the subject of their UFC careers and Woodley’s new “I love Jake Paul” tattoo.

So you left out the ‘LOVE’ part, and that’s written in pen, @TWooodley? 😂 Well played. It looks like a tattoo your friend did when you were both drunk. An embarrassing tattoo is one thing, but a bad embarrassing tattoo is a whole other. 🤦🏻‍♂️👌🏼 https://t.co/xR7I7ObQQy — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 27, 2021

your ufc career is embarrassing. You claim to fame is you got stomped by GSP and didn't die. everything was by design. i'll keep setting trends while you tweet https://t.co/YA0qPwb68y pic.twitter.com/iKpiBmZG2Q — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) September 27, 2021

You’re trending because you’ve got @jakepaul tattooed on your finger. Well done. 👏🏼 Congratulations on your championship success. I remember the crowds booing in appreciation as you wore your heel out against the fence, backing up and avoiding the fight. https://t.co/qcXljcDx6r — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 27, 2021

Belt and titles. Things you dreamed of. They cheered as you were carried out on a stretcher. Champs now were in diapers last time you fought. Keep living your dream on the bag in your garage. From Outlaw to Uber Black driver https://t.co/WduPYoUSV7 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) September 27, 2021

Both men are still active in combat sports in different ways with Woodley seemingly wanting a rematch against Paul and Hardy being linked with a move to ONE Championship. So, while they may continue to feud over Twitter, it doesn’t appear as if there’s a setting in which they can settle their differences inside the cage – for now, at least.

Who do you side with in the Tyron Woodley vs Dan Hardy feud? What do you think the motivation is behind Hardy going after Woodley? Let us know your thoughts on this rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!