Tyron Woodley and Dan Hardy continue to trade nasty shots at one another as rivalry escalates

By
Harry Kettle
-
Via: Tyron Woodley & Dan Hardy's Instagram

Tyron Woodley and Dan Hardy’s social media feud continues as the two former UFC welterweights continue to trade shots.

Just a matter of weeks ago we saw Woodley step into the squared circle to take on YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul. While he may have come up short he definitely made some waves in the media with everyone opting to cover the fight – including Dan Hardy for BT Sport.

Now, in the present day, the pair can’t stop taking shots at one another on Twitter, largely over the subject of their UFC careers and Woodley’s new “I love Jake Paul” tattoo.

Both men are still active in combat sports in different ways with Woodley seemingly wanting a rematch against Paul and Hardy being linked with a move to ONE Championship. So, while they may continue to feud over Twitter, it doesn’t appear as if there’s a setting in which they can settle their differences inside the cage – for now, at least.

Who do you side with in the Tyron Woodley vs Dan Hardy feud? What do you think the motivation is behind Hardy going after Woodley? Let us know your thoughts on this rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM