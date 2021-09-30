Johnny Walker shares plans to become the UFC’s next two-division champion

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is gearing up to try and make a run at becoming the UFC’s latest two-division champion.

While he may have been through his fair share of ups and downs throughout his time in the UFC, there’s no denying just how exciting Johnny Walker is. From his fight style to his personality to his look and beyond, there’s a lot of star potential there – so long as he can begin to piece it all together.

The journey to the top continues this weekend when he faces Thiago Santos and in a recent interview, Walker has made it clear that he isn’t going to be satisfied by just winning the crown at 205 pounds.

“When I get the belt [on my shoulder], I’ll want one on the other side as well,” Walker told MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca, “I’ll defend it once, twice, and move up to heavyweight to make history. After I take off, brother, I’ll burn all the fuel until I see how far my rocket can fly.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

