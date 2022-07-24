Cris Cyborg questions if Alexander Gustafsson has “earned enough” to retire after Daniel Cormier calls for ‘The Mauler’ to hang up his gloves

Daniel Cormier is urging Alexander Gustafsson to retire but Cris Cyborg wonders if he’s made enough money to do so.

It’s no secret that Gustafsson has been on the decline in his pro MMA career. “The Mauler” went from giving former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones all he could handle to being finished four times in a row.

Something has got to give and in DC’s mind, retirement is the answer.

“Gustafsson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have an expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title.”

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg caught wind of Cormier’s Tweet and she brought up an interesting point.

I know he fought for the title multiple times but I have to wonder if he’s earned enough to financially retire — shop CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) July 23, 2022

Gustafsson’s latest setback took place at UFC London on July 23. He was knocked out by Nikita Krylov and the fight only lasted one minute and seven seconds.

Going into the fight, Gustafsson told media members that he didn’t regret trying out the heavyweight division before returning to 205 pounds for the Krylov fight.

“Not at all. A fight’s a fight, and I felt the heavyweight division, and I was feeling very comfortable in the heavyweight division, but I’ve always been in the light heavyweight division, so that’s my division. So I’m back,” Gustafsson said. “I felt strong as a heavyweight. The fight ended up as it did, but I felt strong. I felt fast for being a heavyweight, and also I’m a pretty big light heavyweight, so it was good. But the light heavyweight division has always been there, it’s always where I’ve been fighting, competing. I feel great to be back. I’m excited to be back, and it’s been a while.”