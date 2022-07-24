Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s powerful post-fight speech about mental health at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett had an outstanding performance at UFC London but it was his post-fight message that has everyone’s attention.

Pimblett shared the Octagon with Jordan Leavitt inside the O2 Arena on July 23. Pimblett came across as a total superstar and he gave fans in attendance plenty to cheer for.

Paddy locked in the rear-naked choke in the second round to force the finish and improve his pro MMA record to 19-3.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett shared that a close friend of his committed suicide mere hours before the UFC London weigh-ins this past Friday.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Paddy delivered an emotional message urging all men to overcome the stigma of talking about their mental health issues (h/t SportsKeeda).

Paddy sends a powerful message after his victory at #UFCLondon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ft5dTpTJYE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

“I woke up on Friday morning at 4 am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself. This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you. There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. Listen, if you’re a man, and you’ve got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve this is by killing yourself, please speak to someone… I know I’d rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So please, let’s get rid of this stigma and men, start talking!”

MMA pros reacted to Paddy’s emotional speech and had nothing but praise for “The Baddy:”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

I'm impressed with @theufcbaddy so far, inside and outside the Octagon. I'd like to see what he could do with a step up in competition, but there's no denying he's a scrapper. #UFCLondon #PaddyPimblett pic.twitter.com/mpTmS5siwG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 23, 2022

“I’m impressed with @theufcbaddy so far, inside and outside the Octagon. I’d like to see what he could do with a step up in competition, but there’s no denying he’s a scrapper. #UFCLondon #PaddyPimblett.”

Great message from @theufcbaddy I had a young teammate/lil brother and he did the same!!! It’s alright to ask for help!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

“Great message from @theufcbaddy I had a young teammate/lil brother and he did the same!!! It’s alright to ask for help!!!#UFCLondon.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Bravo to Paddy for using his victory interview to speak out about mental health and the stigmas sometimes surrounding it. Beautiful performance and message 👊🤍 — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) July 23, 2022

“Bravo to Paddy for using his victory interview to speak out about mental health and the stigmas sometimes surrounding it. Beautiful performance and message.”