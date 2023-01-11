Sean O’Malley clarifies previous comments about Dana White slapping his wife: “I was like, dark humor, making jokes on a bunch of bad sh*t”

Sean O’Malley is clarifying his previous comments about Dana White slapping his wife.

It was on New Year’s Eve at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where video footage was shot of White getting into an physical altercation with his wife. The video was released by ‘TMZ’ and the fallout came fast and furious.

Both Dana White and his wife Anna issued statements following the incident asking for privacy.

O’Malley himself weighed in on the incident implying that Dana’s wife issued the first slap and ‘deserved’ to be slapped back by Dana.

Speaking on his podcast, Sean O’Malley said:

“I feel bad for Dana.”

“His wife slapped him. That is rude. And it deserves a slapping back. I don’t know. It’s a tricky one. I don’t know, treat people how you want to be treated.”

Many disagreed with O’Malley’s comments, but ‘Sugar’ is insisting his comments were meant as a joke and by no means was he defending domestic violence.

The 28 year old top bantamweight contender is further clarifying his comments and defending his remarks concerning the altercation as just an example of ‘dark humor’.

It was during a recent episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’ that O’Malley stated (h/t MMANews):

“Dude, it was every journalism, or journalist, whatever. It wasn’t just them (MMA Junkie). They got it in the comments… In the whole video, I was like, dark humor, making jokes on a bunch of bad sh*t. 95% (of what we say is f**king around)… It’s the kind of humor that we like unfortunately. You look at our f**king group chat, I’ll go to hell. But dude, Joe Rogan says the same thing. I’ve heard celebrities say the same thing. It’s like, it’s the most f**ked up sh*t that makes you giggle.”

So there you have it, O’Malley does believe White’s actions were wrong, but jumped on board and used ‘dark humor’ to make light of the incident, as did many others. Sean O’Malley wants it known he was not serious and certainly is not advocating that domestic violence is OK.

What do you think of ‘Sugar’s’ latest verbiage on the White’s ‘slap’ incident?

