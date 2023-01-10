UFC champion Aljamain Sterling explains why his fight with Henry Cejudo is being delayed: “It’s whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has explained why his proposed fight with Henry Cejudo may have to be delayed.

For the longest time now, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding Aljamain Sterling fighting Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ has been retired for almost three years but despite that, he seems poised to walk back into another crack at the 135-pound belt.

Whether you agree with it or not, nobody can deny the build-up will be entertaining.

Cejudo recently suggested that he could return to battle Sterling at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. He’s been in the USADA testing pool for well over six months now, with the wait likely being attributed to Sterling having to recover from recent injuries.

Now, in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘Funk Master’ has gone into more detail.

“It’s whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again,” Sterling said. “Going through another training camp with a torn bicep, against a guy who is stronger in the wrestling department, who will use his wrestling more. I’m going to need this bicep to compete at 100%. And I don’t take Henry Cejudo lightly. Is it realistic for me to fight in March? I don’t think it really is.”

Quotes via MMA News

Sterling makes Cejudo wait

This feels like a pretty obvious choice for the UFC at bantamweight to make this fight. Unfortunately, Sterling’s health must come first, and fans will have to wait if they want to see it.

The big x-factor here is going to be the presence of Sean O’Malley. With his win over Petr Yan, the expectation was always that he may get a title shot in his next outing.

Do you think Sean O'Malley will jump the queue ahead of Henry Cejudo? What's next for Aljamain Sterling?