Conor McGregor’s team addresses his mother’s controversial Halloween costume

An image (see above) taken of Conor McGregor and his family during Halloween has drawn scrutiny online.

McGregor’s mother, Margaret, was seen in some of the photos with black paint smeared over her face. Some online took it as Margaret wearing blackface, but she has denied the claim.

A rep for McGregor issued the following statement to The Mirror.

“The McGregor family loves Halloween. Mrs McGregor had spiders painted on her face since her costume was a ghoul risen from the grave. Any other interpretation was just wrong and truly unfortunate.”

Conor McGregor has not responded to the backlash online outside of the rep’s statement. The “Notorious” one has been enjoying his time away from the Octagon. He hasn’t competed since July 2021 when he did battle with Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight. McGregor lost the fight via doctor’s stoppage before the second round could begin. McGregor ended up undergoing surgery for a broken tibia and fibula.

In his time away from action, McGregor has been bulking up. He’s even joked about being 265 pounds. “Mystic Mac” told The Mac Life that he would like to get back to fighting in early 2023, but that timeframe isn’t likely to be in the cards as McGregor isn’t in the USADA testing pool currently. When he reenters the pool, he’ll need to undergo six months of testing before he can compete again.

