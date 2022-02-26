Conor McGregor wouldn’t “say no” to a future UFC fight with Paddy Pimblett

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is open to a future UFC fight with Paddy Pimblett.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) was in attendance at last night’s Bellator 275 event in Dublin to support his SBG teammates Sinead Kavanagh and Lee Hammond. While there, the Irish star had a chat with ‘UFC World‘ where he was asked to comment on Paddy.

“He’s a good kid Paddy,” McGregor said. “The Scousers. You’ve got to love the Scousers. You know my father was born in Liverpool, one side of my family is from there. So I’ve got a lot of love for that part of the world. And, who knows? You know, I will never say no to nothing. You know what I mean? Never say never as they say.”

Conor McGregor has not competed in combat sports since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier this past July at UFC 264. With that said, the Irishman recently suggested that he will be ready to return this summer, this while encouraging current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to wait for him.

As for Paddy Pimblett, ‘The Baddy’ made his Octagon debut this past September in Las Vegas, where he scored a first round knockout victory over Luigi Vendramini. That win marked Paddy’s third in a row and fourth in his past six fights overall.

